Main suspect of 8 bank, 2 store robberies arrested in Tucson, FBI says

The 52-year-old man is accused of robbing 10 establishments over the past month, the Tucson Police Department said.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Officers have arrested a man accused of robbing eight banks and two stores in Tucson since Oct. 4, the FBI's Southern Arizona Violent Crime and Gang Task Force said.

Police arrested 52-year-old James Siehien after a robbery at First Convenience Bank on East Tucson Marketplace Boulevard on Nov. 5, the task force said. Officers arrested Siehien without issue.

Investigators believe that Siehien committed nine other robberies, including:

Chase Bank at 2 East Congress on Oct. 4

Chase Bank at 2 East Congress on Oct. 12

Wells Fargo Bank at 1701 East Speedway Blvd. on Oct. 19

Chase Bank at 2465 North Campbell Ave. on Oct. 21

Chase Bank at 2465 North Campbell Ave. on Oct. 25

Vantage West Credit Union at 801 East Speedway Boulevard on Oct. 26

PNC Bank at 120 North Stone Avenue on Oct. 26

AM/PM Convenience Store at 3601 South Park Avenue on Nov. 3

Whataburger at 3925 S. Sixth Avenue on Nov. 3

"Siehien would enter a bank, approach the teller, and pass a demand note," the FBI said. "In some instances, Siehien would threaten tellers with weapons, such as a machete or axe."

No one was physically injured during any of the robberies, according to investigators.

The suspect has been charged in a federal criminal complaint and is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty, the FBI said.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Latest Arizona News