Rioter with horn hat facing more charges in Capitol raid

Arizona's Jacob Chansley made front pages worldwide for his role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

PHOENIX — The man seen in photographs wearing a horn and fur cap during the Capitol riot is facing more charges for his role, according to a grand jury indictment filed this week.

Jacob Anthony "Angeli" Chansley was seen in photos without a shirt in the distinctive headgear during the Capitol riot Jan. 6, detectives say.

Chansley was arrested on Saturday.

A grand jury indicted him on several counts including obstruction of an official proceeding, entering and remaining in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building.

Chansley was a frequent participant at numerous rallies, marches and events in Arizona in the past year, ranging from Trump rallies to BLM marches.