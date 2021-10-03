'It’s brutal': Family heartbroken after 3 people dead, girl injured in apparent murder-suicide

Mesa Police found a husband and wife along with 18-year-old Amy Sanchez dead inside a home near Meridian and Elliot Roads.

Three people are dead after what Mesa Police say is an apparent murder/suicide that happened Monday night.

Police found husband and wife Ruben Sanchez and Ana Guerra along with 18-year-old Amy Sanchez dead inside a home near Meridian and Elliot Roads in east Mesa.

Mesa Police say they are still investigating who pulled the trigger.

Neighbors help 12-year-old shot, call 911

A 12-year-old girl, who investigators say is Amy’s sister, was shot in the wrist. She was able to escape the home and get to a neighbor’s house for help.

“She had blood all over her,” Kacee, the neighbor who helped the girl, said.

Kacee said she was able to get the girl inside a home and call 911.

“She did mention that there was something going on in the house and was a little bit in shock,” Kacee said.

She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be physically okay.

Family trying to get through the tragedy

Marco Sanchez, Ruben’s brother, told 12 News outside of the home where the three people died, the family is working to get through the tragedy.

Marco said the 12-year-old girl is doing well. However, the family can’t make sense of what happened at the house.

“I lost my brother, I lost my niece, I lost my sister-in-law,” Marco said. “It’s brutal.”

Marco asked for the community’s prayers as they work through the situation.

“We’re staying alive through faith,” Marco said.

Friend says 18-year-old was ‘always happy’

Emma McKinnie was among several people who laid flowers in front of the home throughout the day Tuesday.

McKinnie said Amy was her best friend.

“She brought so much light into my life that I didn’t even know was possible,” McKinnie said.

McKinnie said the two had become friends a while back and became "inseparable."

“Their family was like my second family,” McKinnie said. “ I was here almost every day.”

McKinnie said she would often spend time with Amy and her 12-year-old sister. She said the two were very close.

“We’ve grown together,” McKinnie said. “I’m a much better person because of her.”

McKinnie said Amy had just turned 18 on Friday. She’s now holding memories of their friendship close as she mourns Amy’s death.