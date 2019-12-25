LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect after a man was shot in Litchfield Park Tuesday evening.

Investigators say deputies were called to the area of Sierra Hermosa Drive just before 10 p.m.

Deputies found a man in his 60s with one gunshot wound. He was awake and alert. The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

MCSO does not have suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story.

