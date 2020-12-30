Investigators say DNA advancements led to arrest of man connected to three cold cases

Lance David Ray is believed to be connected to two sexual assaults and a murder in the Valley from 2000.

After two decades, a man has been arrested for three separate cold cases in the Valley.

Lance David Ray now faces charges for two sexual assaults and a murder that police say all happened 20 years ago.

“I never thought this day was going to happen,” Karen Kasold said.

Kasold’s 18-year-old son, Dalmer Hussen was shot and killed back in September of 2000. His body was found near 38th St. and McDowell.

Investigators believe it was Ray who shot and killed Hussen.

“I dearly miss him,” Kasold said. “I just got used to living in numbness, I didn’t even know I was so numb.”

But before Hussen was killed, police say Ray sexually assaulted two other people that year.

The first was a 14-year-old boy in Peoria in July.

“No suspects were identified at that time,” Peoria Police Chief Art Miller said.

About a month later, a 17-year-old walking to a bus stop in Phoenix was also sexually assaulted.

“We didn’t get a hit at that time,” Commander Ed DeCastro with the Phoenix Police Department’s Violent Crimes Bureau said.

It wasn’t until 2003 when Phoenix Police were able to connect the sexual assault and the homicide that happened in the city.

“We knew that we had the same person, he just was not in our database yet,” DeCastro said.

DeCastro said Ray was the victim of an aggravated assault case in 2000 but said the department Ray was not on their radar beyond that incident.

In 2017, the sexual assault case out of Peoria was connected to the cases in Phoenix. Phoenix Police, Peoria Police, and the FBI began to investigate together, using forensic genetic genealogy to identify and arrest Ray for the crimes.

“What we’re using today, none of it existed back then,” Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Phoenix Field Office, Michael Caputo said.

Now, they’re searching for any other leads in places Ray lived since the 90s in hopes of giving victims and their families, like Kasold, some kind of closure.

“It was such a shock, in the beginning, I never even got over the shock that I lost him,” Kasold said. “I just am now starting to feel this numbness kind of begin to wear off.”

Investigators say there could be more victims related to Ray and are asking anyone with information to contact the FBI at ReportRay@FBI.gov or 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Specifically, they say they’re concerned more victims could be located in past places Ray lived, including: