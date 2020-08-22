Investigators release information on June 7 downtown arson

Ted Steven Hopkins has been arrested and charged for the fire set to an unfinished apartment building

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Fire Investigations Task Force released new information Friday on the arson fire near Grant Street and 7th Avenue in June.

Police arrested Ted Steven Hopkins, 54, in June. Hopkins is being held in the 4th Street Jail on a $100,000 bond and he faces charges for arson and reckless endangerment among others.

The key piece of evidence released Friday was a series of pictures.

Police said they are still images from a video taken on the scene showing Hopkins lighting a Molotov cocktail and throwing it into the unfinished apartment complex that eventually went up in flames.

Police arrested Hopkins in the days following the incident According to Task Force documents, he left a note for his employer that said he was leaving the area for the beach.

Police tracked Hopkins down to his van, where he had been living near his place of employment and the scene of the fire. After a brief chase, Hopkins was apprehended

The apartment complex was in the framing stage at the time of the fire. The developer has not said how long the project will take to complete if it can be completed at all.

Hopkins plead not guilty to his charges on August 11. His public defender did not return a Friday afternoon voicemail seeking comment.