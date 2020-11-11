Investigation underway after suspect shot by Scottsdale police officer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The shooting of a suspect by a Scottsdale police officer Wednesday afternoon is under investigation.
Police say the shooting happened at a home near Pinnacle Peak and Dobson roads around 4 p.m.
The suspect, who has not been identified, was shot by an officer for reasons authorities have not released.
It’s unclear what the suspect was wanted for, and what led up to the shooting remains under investigation.
No officers were hurt.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.