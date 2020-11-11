Investigation underway after suspect shot by Scottsdale police officer

Police say the shooting happened at a home near Pinnacle Peak and Dobson roads around 4 p.m.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The shooting of a suspect by a Scottsdale police officer Wednesday afternoon is under investigation.

Police say the shooting happened at a home near Pinnacle Peak and Dobson roads around 4 p.m.

We are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at a residence south of Pinnacle Peak/Dobson. One suspect has been shot. No injuries to officers reported. Still a very active scene. PIO enroute. — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) November 11, 2020

The suspect, who has not been identified, was shot by an officer for reasons authorities have not released.

It’s unclear what the suspect was wanted for, and what led up to the shooting remains under investigation.

No officers were hurt.