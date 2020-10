The shooting happened around 7 p.m. near 44th Street and Camelback Road

PHOENIX — An investigation is underway after a shooting involving a Phoenix police officer happened Wednesday night.

Police didn’t say what the circumstances behind the shooting were or the condition of the suspect.

The did say that no officers were hurt during the incident.

Roads in the area have been shut down during the investigation.

Critical Incident: Officer-involved shooting near 44th St. South of Camelback. Traffic is moving slowly in the area. No injuries to officers. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/lsUxbj2WS0 — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) October 1, 2020