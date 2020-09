No details of the incident or why the suspect was wanted have been released.

PEORIA, Ariz. — A suspect was sent to a hospital Monday night after being shot by an officer in Peoria.

Police say the shooting happened near 87th Avenue and Monroe Street around 8 p.m. No details of the incident or why the suspect was wanted have been released.

Peoria police say no officers were hurt during the incident. They say the suspect was injured but was conscious while being transported.