Investigation underway after man was shot, killed by Tucson police

Raymond Edwards, 45, was killed after police said he advanced on officers while holding a "sharp-edged weapon."

TUCSON, Ariz. — An investigation is underway after two Tucson police officers shot and killed a suspect who they said was coming toward them with a weapon on Friday night.

A Tucson police officer and K9 were at Jesse Owens Park around 8 p.m. when a woman approached them and said that she was the victim of domestic assault, police said.

The woman gave the last known location of the suspect, later identified as 45-year-old Raymond Edwards, and the officer called for additional support to search for him, police said.

Officers located the Edwards at the west end of the park, police said. He was allegedly holding what they described as a "sharp-edged weapon."

Officers gave multiple verbal commands for Edwards to drop the weapon, but he refused, police said.

Edwards allegedly began advancing toward the officers while holding the weapon, prompting two to fire at him, according to police.

Officers on the scene rendered first aid, but police said Edwards was pronounced dead on the scene by Tucson fire responders.

There were no injuries reported among officers and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

