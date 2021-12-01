Person shot by officer in Phoenix, injured

No officers were injured.

PHOENIX — A person was shot by an officer and injured in Phoenix early Tuesday.

The Phoenix Police Department said the shooting took place in the area of Interstate 10 and Baseline Road.

The person who was injured was being called a suspect.

The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

No officers were injured.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately known.

It was at least the third reported officer-involved shooting in the Phoenix-area so far in 2021.

