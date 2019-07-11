Officials with the Arizona Department of Corrections say an inmate walked away from an off-site work detail in Casa Grande Wednesday night.

According to the ADC, investigators are working with the United States Marshals Service to track down inmate Joshua J. Speedling.

Speedling is a minimum-custody inmate at ASPC-Lewis and was serving five years in prison for forgery, criminal possession of a forgery device, and a dangerous drug violation. He arrived at the jail in 2019, according to ADC.

According to ADC officials, Speedling was last seen at around 8 p.m. Wednesday night with a work crew in Casa Grande.

Anyone with information about Speedling's whereabouts is encouraged to call 911.