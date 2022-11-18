17 indicted after FBI led 'violent crime initiative' at San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation

The 17 individuals face an array of violent crime charges such as arson, aggravated assault, child abuse, sexual assault, kidnapping, manslaughter, and murder.

ARIZONA, USA — Federal indictments have been handed down to 17 individuals following an “intensive violent crime initiative” at the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation, with most of those indicted being arrested, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office.

Charges filed in the indictment reportedly include an array of violent crimes including arson, aggravated assault, firearms violations, domestic violence assaults, assault against an officer, child abuse, sexual assault, kidnapping, manslaughter and murder.

Names for those facing charges following the indictments have not been released.

The investigation was led by the FBI, along with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the San Carlos Apache Tribal Police Department and the San Carlos Apache Tribal Prosecutor’s Office assisting in the investigation.

Offenses listed in the indicted carry sentences ranging anywhere from five years to life in prison. Additionally, some of the offenses carry a fine of up to $250,000.

Prosecution for those indicted is being handled by Assistant U.S. attorneys Thomas C. Simon and Dimitra H. Sampson.

