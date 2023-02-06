Phoenix police investigating homicide at Steele Indian School Park

Officers found a woman shot in the park late Sunday night.

PHOENIX — A woman is dead after a shooting near Steele Indian School Park late Sunday night, police said.

Officers were called to the area just after 11 p.m. for reports of an injured person. Once on scene, officers reportedly found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

First responders with Phoenix fire pronounced the woman dead on the scene.

Homicide detectives have stepped in to handle the investigation, and are still working to learn what led up to the shooting.

At this time, authorities have not released the identity of the victim, or any information on potential suspects.

This is a developing story and details are subject to change. Stay with 12News as we continue to update this article with new information.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

