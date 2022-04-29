Impaired truck driver causes collision that leaves woman dead, police say

Speed is also a factor in the fatal collision that happened early Friday morning, the Chandler Police Department said.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — An impaired and speeding driver caused a collision that left a 59-year-old woman dead in Chandler early Friday morning, the city's police department said.

The driver, whose identity police have not yet released, was traveling in a truck southbound on Arizona Avenue towards Palomino Drive, the department said. He collided with a sedan that was turning left when he reached the intersection.

The woman who was hit was reported dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the truck was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The man was reportedly impaired and speeding at the time of the collision, officers said.

