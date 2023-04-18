'Canal killer' victims' family members share statements in court

A judge will decide whether Angela Brosso and Melanie Bernas' killer will be sentenced to prison or to death.

PHOENIX — It's been a three-decade process for Angela Brosso and Melanie Bernas' families.

"No, it does not get any better with time," Angela Brosso's mother, Linda Strock told the court in a victim impact statement Tuesday.

Bryan Patrick Miller was found guilty of Brosso and Bernas' deaths last week by a judge in a bench trial. The same judge will decide whether Miller is sentenced to prison or to death.

Both women were stabbed to death after going on a bike ride along the Arizona canal near Castles n' Coasters less than a year apart in the early 1990s.

"I keep waiting to wake up from this horrible dream," Strock said.

The court began hearing statements and witnesses as part of the aggravation phase of the trial on Tuesday.

Jill Bernas Canetta, Melanie Bernas' sister, also spoke virtually to the court.

"The absence we feel in our lives never goes away," Bernas Canetta said.

Both family members spoke of time they have not had with their loved one.

"I will never be able to plan her wedding, I will never have grandchildren, the defendant stole her future, her innocence, her life," Strock said.

Strock described her daughter as joyful and influenced her mom with her attitude on life.

"The defendant took my reason to live, my reason to laugh, my reason to love," Strock said.

Bernas Canetta described her 17-year-old sister as inquisitive, energetic and outspoken.

"A beautiful soul who stood up for kids who were being bullied, even if it meant being bullied herself," Bernas Canetta said.

Miller was arrested for the women's deaths in 2015, more than 20 years after they were found dead.

After delays, the trial did not start for the murders until October 2022.

"This process takes it's toll on the victims," Bernas Canetta said.

While expressing appreciation for those who worked on the case, Bernas' sister also described to the court the impact the testimony heard over the nearly six months of trial. Including information she described as 'confusing', like inaction, people that could have come forward and missed opportunities.

"We call this out because we find ourselves praying for some glimmer of hope, blessing or positivity that could come from these senseless deaths," Bernas Canetta said, speaking on behalf of her family as well. "Something to improve our system to prevent future tragedies. If this is so, finally, just finally our healing process might just begin. We owe it to Angela and Melanie to do better."

