'I'm the leader of the largest neo-Nazi organization in America!' Video released of Chandler arrest of self-proclaimed Neo-Nazi

Witness video shows Burt Colucci repeatedly shouting the N-word while holding a gun at a group of Black individuals at a Chandler hotel.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — The Chandler Police Department has released body camera footage of its officers arresting a self-proclaimed neo-Nazi leader and white supremacist.

The arrest of Burt Colucci happened back in April outside of a Chandler hotel.

Colucci, a Florida resident, was in Arizona to host a neo-Nazi rally at the Arizona Capitol the weekend prior to his arrest. The rally had a small attendance that was outnumbered by counter-protestors.

Colucci is the leader of the National Socialist Movement.

Body camera footage and witness video show Colucci shouting racial slurs at a group of Black individuals in the hotel parking lot.

"I'm the leader of the largest neo-Nazi organization in America!" Colucci shouted.

Witnesses recorded Colucci as he yelled at them. They say he brandished a gun and pointed it in their direction while threatening them, antagonizing them to come closer.

“I’m a [expletive] Nazi and I’m [expletive] proud of it," Colucci said.

Chandler police responded to the hotel.

According to witness statements and a police report, Colucci first encountered the group of strangers when he threw a bag of trash on their vehicle accusing them of littering.

Witnesses said that he then pulled out a gun and pointed it at them. Colucci said the group threw the trash back in his direction which prompted him to walk up to their vehicle and pepper spray inside of it.

"That's when I pepper sprayed inside the vehicle," Colucci said when talking to police.

The victims said that later on that day, they came back to the hotel where they were staying to again find Colucci and his friend in the parking lot. According to the police report, he again began yelling racial slurs and threatening them.

"Today just changed my whole entire life. It changed my whole entire life. I've never had nothing like this happen to me ever," said one of the victims to police. "And I'm getting pepper sprayed for trash. I don't understand. You're telling me you're going to kill me, calling me monkeys."

Colucci was then arrested for aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.

Marc Krell, the associate regional director of the Anti-Defamation League Arizona, said the National Socialist Movement is on their radar.

“The National Socialist group is one of the more explicitly neo-Nazi groups in the United States," Krell said. “The National Socialist Movement is best known for holding public rallies dressed in Nazi-style uniforms so they are out there they are presenting themselves at neo-Nazis.”

According to the ADL, the group has been in decline for years.

