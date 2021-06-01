Idaho prosecutor plans to file conspiracy to commit murder charges against Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell

A new court recording came to light in a hearing for a motion to disqualify the prosecutor in the case. The death penalty is also brought up in the recording.

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — A recording played in a court hearing Wednesday morning in Idaho reveals prosecutor Rob Wood telling a witness that the state plans to file conspiracy to commit murder charges against Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell.

Both Chad and Lori are in custody in Idaho after investigators found the bodies of Lori's children Tylee and JJ buried in Chad's backyard back in June 2020.

The children disappeared in September 2019 after Lori moved them from Arizona to Idaho.

The recording came to light in a hearing for a motion to disqualify Wood as prosecutor in the case.

Chad and Lori's attorneys accused Wood of misconduct after hearing a recorded conversation between Wood and Lori Vallow Daybell's sister, Summer Shiflet. In court filings, Wood and his attorney object to the allegation of misconduct.

Shiflet's Arizona-based attorney, Garrett Smith, testified he was "bothered by" the conversation and contacted Lori's attorney.

Smith said he used his phone to record the conversation in which he thought was a "meet and greet" between Lori's sister and Wood in the presence of Chandler Police investigators. In the recording, Shiflet says she's a witness for the state and defense.

In the first minute of the recording, Wood tells Shiflet he plans to file conspiracy to commit murder charges against both Chad and Lori. Those charges have not been filed as of Wednesday morning. Chad and Lori are both currently facing conspiracy to conceal evidence charges.

Wood goes on to talk with Shiflet about the case in the recording. He tells Shiflet, in regards to Lori, "your sister truly believes everything she's done is done in righteousness." He then calls Chad "manipulative." Wood tells Shiflet he is a member of the LDS church.

In the recording, Shiflet also asks about the death penalty. Wood tells her he doesn't want to pursue it but it's not a decision that's been made yet.

After the recording plays out, Smith says he found the conversation to be "awkward and unprofessional."

Chad's attorney argues bringing up religion is inappropriate and could influence Shiflet to favor the state. Wood's attorney objected to some of the questioning about this matter.