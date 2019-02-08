PHOENIX — A Valley mother is speaking out after her 5-year-old son was allegedly sexually assaulted by an employee at a Mesa nail salon.

The mom said she was getting her nails done at Premier Nails & Spa near Ellsworth and Baseline roads on Wednesday afternoon.

(Editor's note: 12 News is not identifying the mother to protect the victim.)

She said her son was coming out of the restroom when 57-year-old Minh Hoa Truong allegedly grabbed the boy by the arm, tried to pull his shorts down and placed his hand inside the boy’s shorts.

“I was in full panic mode," the woman said.

"I wanted to reach across and choke him, snap his neck, whatever the case may be, but I paid my tab and I kept calm and I walked out and that’s when I called the cops."

Mesa police said surveillance video obtained from the salon shows the incident happen.

Hoa Troung was booked into jail. He faces kidnapping and child molestation charges.

Lily Nguyen, the owner and manager of the nail salon, told 12 News that she was upset and regretted that the alleged incident took place at her shop.

"We will not tolerance for any stuff that behavior in anywhere… or with any child," she said.

"I’m upsetting myself, and I upsetting for everything that happened, and I feel very sorry for the victim and the family."

After witnessing the alleged sexual assault, the boy's mother said her son told her about two other times the same suspect touched him inappropriately.

“I said ‘Can you tell me what that man did?' And he told me exactly what he did, pointed to the area and everything and proceeded to tell me that wasn’t the first time," the woman said.

"He said it happened two other times [at] the same place."

The woman said she had been going to the nail salon for a long time and has seen the suspect there for years.

The salon manager would not answer more questions for 12 News.

The same nail salon is also where 30-year-old Lindsey Eastridge was stabbed to death last year. The suspect in that case was identified as 36-year-old Christopher Race.

Hoa Troung has a $150,000 cash bond.