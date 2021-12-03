'I wanted this to be a mistake': Mother searches for answers after Phoenix man shot, killed during bike ride

Javier Herrera died near 16th Avenue and Buckeye Road a week ago after finding himself in the wrong place at the wrong time.

PHOENIX — Javier Herrera died near 16th Avenue and Buckeye Road in early March after finding himself in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Now, his mother is searching for answers. But, so far, there are none.

Police say Herrera was caught in gunfire

Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with the Phoenix Police Department said officers were called to 16th Avenue and Buckeye Road on Thursday, March 4 around 10 p.m. for a shooting.

Fortune said Herrera was riding his bike down Buckeye when a group of some kind started shooting.

“He had no involvement at all,” Fortune said.

Fortune said Herrera died at the scene, and detectives are searching for leads.

“We have no idea what prompted that shooting and that’s why this case is so tragic,” Fortune said.

Herrera’s mother said he had big dreams

Sandi Hernandez, Herrera’s mother, said her son was dreaming about his future.

“He had dreamed about being a first-time homebuyer,” Hernandez said. “He dreamed about his family, he dreams of making a family of his own someday.”

Those dreams, no longer able to be realized with Herrera’s death.

“Deep down in my heard I wanted this to be a mistake,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez said Herrera lived near 16th Avenue and Buckeye and often used his bike to get around.

“It makes me sad that they knew it happened and no one reached out to him to help him,” Hernandez said.

Mother pleading for answers

Hernandez now struggles with her son’s dreams being forever unfinished because his life was taken.

“That person took that chance away that night for him,” Hernandez said.

She’s now wanting to see whoever is responsible for killing Herrera behind bars.

“I’m just really begging for anyone to come forward and do the right thing and the honest thing,” Hernandez said.