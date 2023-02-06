PCSO: Apparent human smuggling attempt leads to interstate-closing crash

I-10 eastbound was closed after a crash near Pichaco Peak. Authorities say it seems linked to a human smuggling case.

Example video title will go here for this video

TUCSON, Ariz. — An early morning traffic stop on Interstate 10 turned into a chase that eventually shut down the highway on Monday. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said that it appears to be linked to a human smuggling attempt.

Around 8:30 a.m., a PCSO deputy attempted to stop a vehicle traveling on I-10 near mile marker 217. Authorities said that the driver sped off with the deputy in pursuit.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

The suspect vehicle eventually veered into oncoming traffic and finally rolled over near mile marker 213 around Picacho Peak Road.

All four of the passengers in the vehicle were undocumented migrants, a PCSO spokesman said. Two of the four were ejected from the car and needed to be taken to a local hospital.

The driver, a U.S. citizen, was reportedly arrested.

Following the crash, the eastbound lanes of I-10 were closed, ADOT said. Right now, authorities have not said when the roadway is expected to reopen.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed