CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — A driver is in custody after speeding through an immigration checkpoint in southern Arizona and leading authorities on a high-speed chase on Interstate 10 toward Phoenix.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the driver of a silver 2014 Ford Taurus failed to yield to agents working the immigration checkpoint about 20 miles south of Casa Grande.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the driver allegedly fired shots at border officers before the chase began about 3 p.m. near Casa Grande.

DPS says the chase came to an end on I-10 near Sacaton. They say the suspect was arrested along with two other individuals who were in the trunk of the Taurus.

CBP said no law enforcement agents discharged their firearms and no one was injured.

The name of the suspect wasn’t immediately released.

DPS, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Border Patrol and the Gila River Police Department were involved in the incident that caused heavy backups along the freeway.

The incident is under investigation.