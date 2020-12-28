Human remains under investigation after discovery in Prescott

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is working with the Medical Examiners Office to investigate what is currently being considered a homicide.

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is investigating a remote area outside Prescott after the discovery of human remains on Saturday evening.

The Sheriff's Office is working with the medical examiners to gather evidence on what they are currently considering a homicide case until proven otherwise, detectives said.

On Sunday, the Sheriff's Office was notified about a second set of human remains in the Camp Wood area. The two sets seem to be connected, according to detectives.

At this time, medical examiners believe that the reminds could have come from a type of medical research facility. Discarding of human remains in this manner is illegal, detectives said.

Sheriff Scott Mascher said, “It is not much that could surprise me anymore, but this news makes me sick, especially for the families of those whose remains were found. I have every assurance the persons responsible will be caught.”