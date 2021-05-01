Human remains found by hiker near Camp Verde, deputies say

The remains were found in an advanced state of decay at the bottom of a sandy wash in thick brush, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said.

CAMP VERDE, Ariz. — Deputies from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office were called to Dry Beaver Creek near Camp Verde after a hiker found human remains on a trail, the sheriff's office said.

The remains were found in an advanced state of decay at the bottom of a sandy wash in thick brush, deputies said. The county's medical examiner's office was contacted, but collection of the remains was postponed until the following day due to the remains being in a difficult spot and sunset being close.

The next day, members of the Yavapai County Search and Rescue Team recovered the remains, clothing, and any other evidence from the site. The remains were then turned over to the medical examiner.

Detectives are awaiting a disposition from the medical examiner for the identification of the body and manner of death if it is determined, deputies said. A dental records check will reportedly be needed to confirm identification and may take several days to process.

The sheriff's office said that detectives and the medical examiner are aware of a missing person case out of West Covina, California where the missing person's vehicle was found abandoned near the site of these remains on Sept. 23. They are reportedly both in contact with the family.

