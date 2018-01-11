Walking around in disguise on Halloween night is not only widely accepted, it's encouraged. For many, it's the only time of year their costumes come out of the closet. For others with criminal intent, costumes are the best way to avoid getting caught by police.

"I see these guys get arrested all the time," said FBI Special Agent Lance Leising, who focuses on catching bank robbers across the Valley.

Many of these criminals wear a mask or even full-on costumes inside the bank, but most disguise themselves in everyday clothing. A quick search of the FBI's bank robber database shows dozens of suspects hiding their faces with bandannas, masks, or even baseball caps.

Often times the bank robber's appearance is used to create a nickname, which the FBI releases to the media.

"It's a team effort in our squad area. We try to develop a good name. We kick a lot of them out. We don't accept them all, but the ones we do accept usually identify a certain trait," Leising says.

The traits aren't just related to costumes or disguises. Former FBI agent Isabella Maldonado says the feds also ask innocent bystanders at the bank for information which might lead to an arrest. Maldonado says there are a few things you can be on the lookout for if you find yourself in the unfortunate situation of witnessing a bank robbery.

1. Does the suspect have any markings, scars or tattoos on their skin?

2. Does the criminal have an accent or some other trait in their voice which would be recognizable?

3. Can you smell drugs or alcohol on the suspect?

4. Does the suspect walk with a limp or have any other unique mannerisms?

5. Look for anything else which could distinguish them on the street.

All of these things can be done without putting yourself at a greater risk of danger. The FBI wants you to be as safe as possible without attempting to be a "hero."