Investigators say the victim was approached by two men who shot him multiple times and then took off.

HOUSTON — A man buying tacos for his wife was shot and killed late Sunday night.

His family has identified him as 23-year-old Mark Aguilar Jr. He not only leaves behind his wife but a 2-year-old daughter.

This happened at about 10 p.m. in the 7500 block of Irvington Boulevard near Crosstimbers.

Houston police said homicide investigators have been able to review some surveillance video that shows the victim ordering food from a taco truck.

Investigators said after ordering tacos, Aguilar was walking back to his car to wait for the food when two men approached him, shot him multiple times in the torso and then took off.

He died at the scene.

Aguilar was by himself and was texting his wife about her food order, police said.

Police don’t have a motive or a suspect description but say the two men didn’t take anything from the victim.

Investigators said they’ll be back out at the scene Monday afternoon to gather more surveillance video from nearby businesses.

Police also said at the time of the shooting there were other customers caught on camera reacting. They’re now asking anyone with information to please come forward.