Horned protestor from Arizona charged with 2 misdemeanor crimes

Jacob Chansley made frontpages world wide for his role in the riot at the US Capitol.

PHOENIX — The protestor who gained notoriety for wearing face paint and a buffalo-style headdress during the US Capitol raid was in Federal court Monday.

He was present through a telephone for his initial appearance.

Jacob Chansley was arrested on two charges, both misdemeanors, after entering the Capitol last Wednesday.

Chansley was seen roaming the halls, standing up to the police, and pictured on the floor of the US Senate in his distinctive garb.

Now he is behind bars.

His lawyers said Chansley has not eaten since entering custody on Saturday. According to Jacob's mother, he only eats organic food or he gets ill.

Jacob is due back in court on Friday at 2:30 p.m.