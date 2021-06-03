Homicide investigation underway after woman's body discovered in Phoenix

The victim, who was only identified as an adult woman, was found near I-10 and Baseline Road around 9 a.m.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police launched a homicide investigation Thursday morning after a body was discovered in a field.

The victim, who was only identified as an adult woman, was found near Interstate 10 and Baseline Road around 9 a.m., police said.

Police said the victim had obvious signs of foul play on her body. They did not provide any suspect information.

The area has been closed off while detectives gather evidence and understand what happened.

This is a developing story.

