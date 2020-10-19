Homicide investigation underway in Phoenix

Phoenix police arrest one man in connection with a homicide on Sunday morning.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a homicide that happened in the area of 22600 North 21st Avenue Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a call around 7 a.m. When they arrived they located Scott Russell, 49, who was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The suspect, 23-year-old Juan Reyes, was arrested and booked for the homicide.

Detectives learned that Reyes and Russell knew each other and had been involved in an fight. Reyes struck Russell with an unknown object, killing Russell, police said.