Man dead, woman injured after early morning Phoenix shooting

Phoenix Police Department responded to two victims struck by gunfire while sitting inside their car.

PHOENIX — Phoenix Police officers responded to a call that a vehicle struck a wall near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road early Saturday morning.

When officers arrived at the scene around 1 a.m., they found an adult male in the diver seat with a gunshot wound and a female shot near the car. Both were transported to the hospital.

The male was pronounced dead, and the woman's injury is being reported as non-life-threatening.

The victims were parked and sitting inside the car when an unidentified suspect approached them and shot into the vehicle, police said. After the shooting, the victims tried to drive but hit the wall.

The investigation is still in the early stages, and detectives are working more to learn about the incident and who was involved.