AVONDALE, Ariz. — Two people returned home around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 19 to a surprise: a homeless man keeping their house warm.

The homeowner was able to snap a picture of 34-year-old Armando Chavez as he fled their backyard on West Hopi Street.

Although there are several “no trespassing” signs and a chained fence guarding the property, the statement from the Maricopa County Attorney says Chavez admitted to staying in the then-unoccupied home for four weeks.

Police officials were able to locate Chavez in the area, but according to the statement, Chavez ignored police commands to get on the ground. Police were finally able to get Chavez on the ground and he was taken into custody.

During his post-Miranda Rights interview, Chavez admitted to seeing the “no trespassing” signs in front of the home.

Police also conducted a search. According to the statement, a clear plastic bag containing a glass smoking pipe with “burnt white residue” and a small bag containing a half a gram of a “white crystallized substance” was found on Chavez. A field drug test later revealed the “white crystallized substance” to be methamphetamine.

Later, the two homeowners identified Chavez as the suspected subject fleeing their home.