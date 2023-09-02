Hit-and-run crash in Phoenix leaves pedestrian injured

What led up to the collision and the suspect involved are still part of the ongoing investigation, police say.

PHOENIX — A man is in hospital after a crash Saturday morning in Phoenix.

The Phoenix Police Department responded to a call about a crash involving a pedestrian around 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived at the area near 17th and Grand avenues, they found an injured man, identified as a pedestrian, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Phoenix police said. The vehicle involved in the crash reportedly took off before police arrived, authorities added.

What led to the collision as well as the suspect involved remain part of the ongoing investigation, according to Phoenix police.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

