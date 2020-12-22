Hit-and-run crash leaves Valley woman homeless

A Valley woman is now homeless after a hit-and-run driver rammed into her home in the middle of the night.

PHOENIX — A Valley woman is now homeless after a hit and run driver rammed into her home in the middle of the night. It happened in early December, and the crash ended in a huge fire that destroyed the home.

In a video obtained by 12 News, you can see a driver crash into the south Phoenix home as she tries to evade police. The driver drove through the wall. The driver ran out of the car.

Troy Deziga lives next door, and he called 911 the night it happened.

“It was scary,” he says.

The fire got so close to his family’s home they had to evacuate.

“We just ran with the kids and everything. We had no time to grab our things,” says Deziga.

He hopes his neighbor will get the help she needs.

“It makes me feel sad. It’s heartbreaking to me to know that she needs to go through that pain… she did not expect any of that to happen,” says Deziga.

Police say 21 year-old Naomi Armenta turned herself in. She faces charges for fleeing from police, criminal damage, and endangerment.