Hit-and-run crash in Phoenix leaves man dead

Phoenix police are looking for the driver accused of striking a pedestrian and driving off early Saturday morning.

PHOENIX — A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in Phoenix, authorities said. According to reports, the suspected vehicle drove away after the crash.

Police were called to the area of 27th Avenue and Solano Drive around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived they saw a man with "obvious signs of trauma" lying in the roadway.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

Detectives learned that he was crossing mid-block when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The vehicle then drove off and continued northbound on 27th Avenue.

Authorities have not released the identity of the deceased, or a description of the suspect vehicle.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

