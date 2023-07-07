‘High caliber’ guns worth $20,000 stolen from north Phoenix store, tracked to Maryvale home

An M240 and a gold-plated AK-47 were stolen from Ammo AZ early Friday morning.

PHOENIX — Multiple people were detained early Friday morning after a gun store was broken into and two guns worth $20,000 were stolen.

The burglary happened around 2:30 a.m. at Ammo AZ, near 20th Avenue and Deer Valley Road in north Phoenix.

Store owner Veerachart Danger Murphy told 12News his alarm company notified him of the break-in as it was in progress. He logged in to his security cameras and saw two men at his store.

Since he lives nearby, he got to the business in about five minutes, but he said the thieves had already left.

“From reviewing the camera footage, they were in and out in about 90 seconds,” Murphy told 12News. “They specifically targeted the guns.”

The store owner said the two men broke in through a back gate and stole a $15,000 M240 and a $5,000 gold-plated AK-47.

Murphy said that only one of the thieves entered the establishment while the other remained by a car.

According to the security video, the suspect first grabbed the M240 that was on a table and walked it to the suspect outside, Murphy said. The man then stepped on the shelve and grabbed the AK-47 that was hanging on a wall, and took it to the individual outside.

“He dropped a hammer at one point,” Murphy said. “He grabs his backpack, picks up his hammer, and literally kind of looks around for two seconds, ‘Hey want else do I steal?’ decides not to steal anything and leaves instead.”

The thieves left in a two-door grey car, according to a picture Murphy provided to 12News from his security cameras.

One of those guns was equipped with a tracker that led Phoenix detectives to a house near 43rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard about 30 minutes after the theft.

Officers with guns drawn detained several people that were inside that home. Investigators homed in on a grey two-door vehicle that matched the suspect’s get-away car parked outside the home.

Detectives searched the home and took evidence, which included several guns and a large saw.

“This particular individual came in about a month ago and tried to buy six of the identical guns,” Murphy said. “We didn’t make that sale; we declined him.”

In June, Phoenix Gun Co. located near 32nd Street and Shea Boulevard, was targeted by criminals.

A car was smashed into the front of the business and four individuals ransacked the store. They made out with $1,000 worth of merchandise and caused more than $20,000 worth of damage. The guns were locked away, so none were stolen.

“To prepare for that, we ordered some 5,000-pound blocks for the front and back so you can’t ram our store,” Murphy said.

The store owner said he has also taken other measures to prevent guns from getting into the wrong hands.

“Those precautions that we took is what led us to recover at least one firearm so far,” Murphy told 12News.

The Phoenix Police Department did not respond to 12News multiple requests for comment on how many people were arrested in the case.

