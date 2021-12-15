Here's what we know about the suspect accused of shooting a 22-year-old Phoenix police officer

“Mr. Williams is on video shooting the victim police officer multiple times. He continued shooting the officer even after the officer is on the ground."

PHOENIX — Phoenix police officer Tyler Moldovan is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in the line of duty Tuesday.

Officials say the man who pulled the trigger is 24-year-old Essa Williams.

The shooting

According to the Phoenix Police Department, officers got a call around 2 a.m. Tuesday about cars driving erratically in the area of 19th Avenue and Camelback.

Officers found a car matching the description of one of them and after searching the area, they found Williams hiding behind a short wall of an apartment patio. Officer Moldovan gave Williams commands but instead, the suspect is accused of pulling out a gun and shooting him repeatedly.

Williams appears before a judge

On Tuesday night, Williams appeared before a judge facing the following charges:

Attempted first degree murder

Attempted aggravated assault

Resisting arrest

Possession of a firearm by a prohibited possessor

During Williams' initial appearance, the prosecutor shared new information about the shooting.

“Mr. Williams is on video shooting the victim police officer multiple times. He continued shooting the officer even after the officer is on the ground," he said.

Williams was held on a $3 million cash bond in connection to the shooting. Because he committed a term one probation violation, he is nonbailable.

“He’s heard on body camera before the crimes occurred saying something like he was going back to jail. A short time later he shot police and shot at police," the prosecutor said.

During his initial appearance, officials said Williams was in possession of multiple firearms on Tuesday.

Williams' criminal history

Williams is no stranger to law enforcement.

Officials say he has nine prior felonies including armed robbery and aggravated assault.

According to court records, Williams went on a multi-day crime spree in September of 2014 which included aggravated assault, armed robbery and stealing multiple vehicles.

Williams was sentenced to five years in prison.

Department of corrections records show he had several disciplinary infractions while behind bars including assaulting an inmate and participating in a riot.

His most recent violation happened just days before he was released from prison but the details of that incident are left blank on ADC's website.

Williams was supposed to be on probation until 2024.

Up to Speed