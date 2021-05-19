'Her kids didn’t deserve to be without a mom': Family of mother killed in Phoenix seeking answers

Shavone Robinson, 30, was found dead in her Phoenix apartment on Monday. Her family is seeking answers.

PHOENIX — Shavone Robinson was a single mother of four, the youngest of eight, and the first in her immediate family to be laid to rest after being murdered inside her Phoenix apartment.

The 30-year-old mother worked full-time to provide for her children, Sakari, Sakirah, Arien and Aria, ages six years old to just four weeks old.

Two months ago, Robinson moved into the Tides on 19th apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road.

On Monday, Robinson was found with “obvious signs of trauma” when Phoenix police did a welfare check. Two of her kids, ages three and two, were found naked and crying on the second-floor balcony of their apartment.

“She was a very good mom and she loved her children, that was her main focus,” said Kika Robinson, one of Shavone Robinson’s sisters. “She was just a fun mom, a goofy mom, they know her for that.”

Kika Robinson said that she and Shavone Robinson were the closest out of their eight siblings. Caring for her little sister was something she felt she had to do.

“We would always just laugh, crack jokes, stay up late at night, watching family movies, eating junk food, she loved hot Cheetos and our favorite card game was Speed,” said Kika Robinson.

As a mother, Shavone Robinson’s sister said that she was attentive, caring and loving. She had practice with her 20 nieces and nephews and, by the time she became a mother herself, she was a natural.

“They are very well mannered. They listened, great kids, smart,” Kika Robinson said. “Everything that you need as a basic fundamental, they got it from their mom, she did her job.”

The children will be placed in the custody of Shavone Robinson's family.

Investigators have not said what led to Shavone Robinson’s death or when she was murdered. No suspects have been arrested or identified at this time.

“We do want to know who did this and why, but she didn’t deserve it. At all,” said Kika Robinson. “Her kids didn’t deserve to be without a mom, that’s just inexcusable, period.”

Kika Robinson traveled from California just hours after the family had celebrated Shavone Robinson’s oldest son's kindergarten graduation.

“It was a bittersweet moment because I’m pretty sure he was confused as to why he didn’t see [his mom] there,” said Kika Robinson. “So, we have to deal with that, but we ask for your prayers because we definitely need them.”

Shavone Robinson’s oldest son, Sakari, was at his godparent’s home when her body was found by investigators.

The family said that they are now coming together to care for and love Shavone Robinson's children, just like she nurtured theirs. They said that the family is going to focus on the good memories and keep her alive in their hearts.

Shavone Robinson’s sister said that they are waiting on one more sibling to arrive in Phoenix to hold a candlelight vigil to honor her memory. Details of that will be announced.

