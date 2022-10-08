'Heirloom' knives stolen from iconic Chandler taco restaurant

An unidentified person reportedly broke into the popular Elmer's Tacos, open in the East Valley since 1974, and stole knives originally belonging to the late owner.

CHANDLER, Ariz — The iconic Elmer's Tacos restaurant across the street from Chandler High School is asking for the community's help after "cherished heirloom knives" were stolen from it Monday night.

The knives were allegedly owned by the restaurant's namesake, listed as only "Elmer" on the restaurant's website.

"Memories that can't be physically replaced," a post on the restaurant's Facebook page said.

The suspected burglar was captured on the restaurant's security footage, which has since been sent to the Chandler Police Department for investigaton.

The department said they are unable to release the footage to the media due to the case being open, but the restaurant posted two images from the footage on its Facebook page.

"Any information leads on this guy or the knives he took please reach out to us or Chandler PD," the post read. "A reward will be given to those who have valid information."

Ok Chandler let’s spread this like wildfire🔥🔥🔥 He broken into Elmer’s last night and violated our sense of safety and... Posted by Elmers Tacos on Tuesday, August 9, 2022

