Health facility employee arrested after alleged sexual assault of minor

PHOENIX — Police have arrested a behavioral health employee for the alleged sexual assault of a girl at the facility.
The suspect, 43-year-old Tietwen Givens, was booked into the Maricopa County Jail after the victim reportedly told facility staff that she had been sexually assaulted by him, police said.
Givens has been charged with 10 counts of sexual conduct with a minor after detectives developed probable cause.
There is currently no indication of other victims, police said. However, anyone with information relating to the incident is encouraged by police to contact the Phoenix Police Department at (602) 262-6151.