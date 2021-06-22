'He was the greatest neighbor in the world': Sun City community remembers man killed shooting spree

Folks say David Liebler, 67, was kind and loved life.

SUN CITY, Ariz. — The one victim who was killed in the West Valley shooting spree on June 17 that left 12 others injured has been identified as 67-year-old David Liebler.

“He was the greatest neighbor in the world” Keith Howerton, said.

The two had been neighbors in Sun City for more than five years.

Howerton said David was well liked, involved in his community and loved life.

“Dave was never upset about anything, he lived for living in Sun City,” Howerton said. “He was at home here. He had all his golf courses, he was involved with the HOA, doing stuff with the sun city Rec board. He was just a really good guy.”

“He was just the best guy in the world so I’m going to miss him,” Howerton said.

Liebler, who officers found in a red Toyota pickup truck in a canal on Loop 101, had a gunshot wound in the left side of his neck, police said.

Details from the police reveal that the suspect, Ashin Tricarico, 19, allegedly began the rampage on Wednesday evening because he believed people were after him, officials said.

Police said Tricarico, of Surprise, was booked into the Maricopa County Jail at 8:45 a.m. on Friday and was charged with first-degree murder, multiple counts of aggravated assault, multiple counts of drive-by shooting and endangerment.

His bond was set at $1 million and, if posted, Tricarico can be released under court-given restrictions.

In interviews with Tricarico, police said he told them he believed people were following him around for about a week. Tricarico, a security guard, was involved in a Phoenix shooting one month ago and said that he thought every vehicle and person he drove past was pointing a gun at him, police said.

According to search warrants, Tricarico was working security at a restaurant near Dunlap and I-17 on May 5. He was accused of shooting a drunk customer in the abdomen who was asked to leave. Police said Tricarico claimed he shot in self-defense.

Phoenix Police said that person was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Police are still investigating the incident as an aggravated assault case.

Police said Tricarico admitted to two of the eight shooting incidents. When asked about the one victim who died, officers said Tricarico did not want to talk anymore.

