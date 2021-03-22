'He had so much to live for': Family speaks for first time after son was shot, killed

19-year-old Gerry Anau was killed Friday night. His family said he was trying to get money back from someone who sold him fake Airpods online.

MESA, Ariz. — A 19-year-old has died and another was left with non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting near Alma School Road and Southern Avenue in Mesa on Friday night.

The 19-year-old, was Garry Anau.

“He just had the right heart you know, he would have done so much,” Selu and Pou Anau, Garry's parents, said.

According to his parents, Garry was a straight A student who loved sports, family, God and his community.

Garry graduated last year and was planning on attending Grand Canyon University after the pandemic with hopes of being a sports reporter.

Garry participated with his family to raise money for Poly Praise, which helps out the families ancestral home in Tonga.

“He had so much to live for," Pou said.

"He would have been a great father and a husband, he wanted to serve his community," Seul said.

On Friday night, the family's worst nightmare came true.

According to the Anau's, Garry had bought a pair of what he thought were Airpods. However, he learned they were fake and went with his cousins to get a refund.

His parents said they were told at that point the seller pulled a gun on the kids. One of the cousins attempted to grab the gun as it went off, but it ended up hitting Garry.

“It feels like a foggy dream or nightmare," Seul said, "We have cried all our tears out. There really is nothing left to cry”

The family said they are relying on their faith to help them get through these tough times. They plan to continue to be active members in their community and to continue to raise money for those less fortunate than them.

"We believe we are going to meet him and see him one day and that’s what’s sustaining us,” Seul said.

They have made a GoFundMe page.