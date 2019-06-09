It's something out of a movie. Phoenix police need your help finding a man captured on video lowering himself from a ceiling vent into a restaurant after hours.

The act was caught on tape just after 12 a.m. Wednesday at the La Carreta De Lilly Restaurant on West Van Buren Street.

The suspect is seen jumping from a rope or strap hanging from the ceiling vent. Investigators say he stole items from the restaurant and started a fire in the back before making his getaway.

Silent Witness

The stealthy suspect is an unknown male seen wearing light-colored sweatpants and hoodie and backpack with a "NIKE" logo on the back.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). You can leave an anonymous tip on the Silent Witness website.