Have you seen her? Phoenix police searching for endangered 12-year-old girl

Police believe Jane Aubry Darrenkamp might be in the company of 45-year-old Joseph Henderson

PHOENIX — Officers from the Phoenix and Tucson police departments are searching for a missing, endangered 12-year-old girl.

According to police, Jane Darrenkamp might be in the company of Joseph Henderson, age 45.

Police said Darrenkamp was last seen near 31st Avenue and Columbine Drive on Tuesday, Jan 10.

According to police, the two may be traveling in a dark-colored 2007 Nissan Titan. The truck's license plate number is Arizona BEA0ME. The truck could possibly have several blue ladders in its bed.

Darrenkamp is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. When she was last seen, Darrenkamp was wearing a light blue-colored robe with Betty Boop on the back and blue and white checkered pajamas.

Henderson is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.