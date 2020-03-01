PHOENIX — A Phoenix man is accused of assaulting a person at a gas station and threatening the victim with a hatchet.

The alleged incident happened on December 27, 2019, at the Circle K on N. 44th and Washington streets.

Phoenix police say they were called to a fight at the gas station just before 3 a.m.

Officers reported finding a man bleeding from the face. Witnesses reportedly told investigators the victim was attacked for no reason.

A man, later identified as 60-year-old Robert Goodman Jr., allegedly pushed, hit and chased the victim before pulling out a hatchet.

Police say security footage supports the witnesses' claims, Goodman confronted the victim outside the store and blocked him into the corner of the building near the propane tanks.

The surveillance video allegedly shows Goodman argue with the victim, push him and throw a bag of chips at him. And police reported seeing Goodman on video walk toward the victim holding a hatchet.

The victim had minor cuts and scratches.

Officers say they found a hatchet on Goodman.

Goodman faces a felony assault charge.

