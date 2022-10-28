Man arrested for allegedly shooting at Phoenix police officers

The incident happened Thursday night at a business near 59th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Authorities say a 38-year-old man is behind bars after allegedly shooting at two Phoenix police officers Thursday night.

Phoenix police say the officers were leaving a business near 59th Avenue and Buckeye Road just before midnight when an adult male, identified as Harry Denman, began to talk to them.

Police say the officers told Denman they were on a call and needed to leave. The officers were pulling out of the parking lot when police say Denman pulled a handgun and fired two rounds at the officers' patrol car.

Police say Denman then ran a business nearby, and officers followed him inside. Once inside, police said the officers had a physical confrontation with Denman before taking him into custody.

Denman suffered injuries and was taken to a local hospital for medical attention before he was booked into jail, police say. Both officers were uninjured.

An investigation is underway into how Denman was injured.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.