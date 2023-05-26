Man found guilty of murdering ex-wife in front of kids in north Phoenix

Josiah English III was recently found guilty of first-degree murder and endangerment.

PHOENIX — A jury has convicted a man of murdering his ex-wife in front of their two kids six years ago.

Josiah Adam English III, 46, was found guilty last week in Maricopa County Superior Court of first-degree murder and endangerment.

English was arrested in 2017 for shooting 35-year-old Blanca Gutierrez-Calzoncit as she was loading the couple's two young kids into a vehicle at a north Phoenix apartment complex.

“We're dealing with a suspect who had the cold-heartedness to take someone's life in front of their children,” Phoenix Police Sgt. Vince Lewis said after English's arrest.

Police said the victim was in the process of trying to distance herself from her ex-husband before she was killed.

English is scheduled to be sentenced on July 20.

From the Courthouse: (CR2017-105183-001) Defendant Josiah Adam English III was found guilty of First-Degree Murder and two counts of Endangerment for the murder of his ex-wife in front of their two children in North Phoenix in January 2017. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/mqbX2HfKaQ — Maricopa County Attorney's Office (@marcoattorney) May 26, 2023

