Suspect in the hospital after shooting involving MCSO deputies in Guadalupe

MCSO said the incident happened Friday night near Calle Guadalupe and the Highland canal.

ARIZONA, USA — A suspect is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting involving the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office in Guadalupe Friday night.

MCSO said the incident happened around 9:40 p.m. near Calle Guadalupe and the Highland canal, southwest of Tempe.

According to early reports, deputies were called to the area for reports of a person with a gun. Deputies "attempted to make contact with the individual" which resulted in the shooting, MCSO officials said.

MCSO released no further details about what happened between officers and the suspect. The person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No deputies or bystanders were harmed.

The investigation is still underway, and the suspect is not being identified at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.

