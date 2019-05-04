Pima County deputies arrested a grandmother on murder charges Friday, a day after 8-year-old twins Jaden and Jorden Webb were found at a Tucson home, the Pima County Sheriff's Office (PCSD) said in a release.

Dorothy Flood, 55, was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder Friday. She was taken to the Pima County Adult Detention Complex, according to PCSD.

Deputies found the twins with gunshot wounds at a home in the 2400 block of W Kessler Pack Thursday afternoon, according to PCSD. The two 8-year-old boys were found in separate bedrooms and later declared dead.

They also found an unresponsive woman who had symptoms of an apparent overdose. She was taken to the local hospital, PCSD said.

Flood was identified as the twins' guardian and grandmother. PCSD said she was granted guardianship of the children after their mother, Kristen Webb, died on February 18, 2017.