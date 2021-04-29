Goodyear police: Woman fatally shot ex before dying by suicide

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A woman died by suicide on Wednesday after Glendale say she fatally shot her ex-boyfriend the day before.
Police got calls from the family of 41-year-old Todd Vermillion who were worried about him.
When officers arrived at his home near Estrella Parkway on Tuesday, Vermillion was found dead.
Investigators suspected his ex-girlfriend, 37-year-old Lisa County, and Goodyear SWAT teams entered her home in Phoenix where she was found dead as well.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police say the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no danger to anyone in the public.