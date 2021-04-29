Goodyear police: Woman fatally shot ex before dying by suicide

A woman died by suicide on Wednesday after police say she fatally shot her ex-boyfriend the day before.

Police got calls from the family of 41-year-old Todd Vermillion who were worried about him.

When officers arrived at his home near Estrella Parkway on Tuesday, Vermillion was found dead.

Investigators suspected his ex-girlfriend, 37-year-old Lisa County, and Goodyear SWAT teams entered her home in Phoenix where she was found dead as well.

The investigation is ongoing.