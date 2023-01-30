Police shoot, kill man after separate shooting early Monday in Goodyear

Officers shot the man after he refused to drop a gun, the Goodyear Police Department said. The man is believed to be the main suspect in a separate recent shooting.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A man is dead and another is in critical condition after two separate shootings in Goodyear early Monday morning, the city's police department said.

Officers responded to a shooting scene near Estrella Parkway and Centerra Drive where they found a man with gunshot wounds. That man has since been transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect believed to be responsible for the shooting fled the scene on foot, police said. Officers made contact with the man a few blocks away near 152nd Drive and Van Buren Street where they reportedly ordered him to stop and drop the gun he was holding.

An officer fired their gun at the suspect when the suspect refused to drop the gun, the department said. The suspect, who police have not yet released the identity of, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed a silver passenger vehicle in the area where the police shooting happened, to contact the Buckeye Police Tip line at 623-349-6411.

This is an ongoing investigation. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.

